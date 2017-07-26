sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,705 Euro		+0,11
+0,81 %
WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,83
13,886
23:00
13,834
13,882
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION13,705+0,81 %