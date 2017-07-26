TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the quarter of US 3 cents per share, payable on September 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2017.(1)

(1) The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

