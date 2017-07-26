STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PQE)(OTCQX: PQEFF), a company focused on the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits, announces the following corporate matters:

Shares for Debt

The Company announces it has entered into a shares for debt agreement, pursuant to which it will issue 60,000 common shares in satisfaction of US$50,000 of indebtedness currently owed to an arm's length creditor. The Corporation determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve its cash for use on its extraction technology, and for working capital. The share issuance has been approved by the directors of the company and will be issued upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The common shares issued in satisfaction of the indebtedness will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

Management Changes

The Company announces the resignation of Dr. Gerald "Jerry" Bailey as CEO of the Company. Dr. Bailey has elected to retire after five years from his position as CEO in order to have more time to focus on his family and other ventures in which he is involved. He will remain as a director of the Company to provide technical expertise and executive experience to management and has agreed to continue to act as spokesman for the Company at various public venues and speaking engagements.

The Company also announces that the board of directors has appointed Alex Blyumkin, co-founder of the Company, to act as CEO in Dr. Bailey's place and also to serve as Board Chairman. In order to assume these roles Blyumkin has resigned from his officer position as Executive Chairman.

"Jerry has been instrumental in the development and commercialization of Petroteq's unique oil sands recovery technology over the last five years," commented Mr. Blyumkin. "We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Jerry's caliber on our team. Together with the board I thank him for his contributions and tireless dedication and wish him all success in his future endeavors."

Investor Relations

The Company has entered into a services agreement with IRTH Communications, LLC ("IRTH"), a leading provider of investor relations, financial communications, and strategic consulting services to provide investor relations and communication services, subject to TSXV approval.

IRTH, based in Santa Monica, California, provides a full suite of investor relations services utilizing modern technologies coupled with long lasting relationships and relationship building processes to help develop and maintain interest from clients' shareholder bases.

IRTH has been retained for an initial term of 12 months with automatic successive 12 month renewal terms. The first renewal term can be terminated upon 30 days prior written notice, and the agreement can be terminated at any time during a renewal term upon 30 days prior written notice. IRTH will be paid a monthly fee of US$7,500 plus a US$100,000 set up fee, and a further US$100,000 set up fee upon each renewal term, if any.

The Company and IRTH act at arm's length, and IRTH has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to IRTH is for services only.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

The Company is engaged in the development and implementation of its proprietary, environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. The Company is currently focused on oil and gas exploration and production on mineral leases located in southwest Texas held by Accord GR Energy Inc. (46% of which is owned by the Company), developing its oil sands resources and in expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge heavy oil extraction facility located near Vernal, Utah.

