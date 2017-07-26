

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $3.37 billion, or $2.56 per share. This was down from $4.18 billion, or $3.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $7.14 billion. This was down from $7.78 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.37 Bln. vs. $4.18 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.4% -EPS (Q2): $2.56 vs. $3.08 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q2): $7.14 Bln vs. $7.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.86 - $0.93



