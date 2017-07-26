

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $160.74 million, or $0.38 per share. This was up from $155.52 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $297.18 million. This was up from $291.49 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $160.74 Mln. vs. $155.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.38 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Revenue (Q2): $297.18 Mln vs. $291.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.54



