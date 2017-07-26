

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) announced the company now expects its 2017 earnings per share in the range of $11.77 to $11.87. In April, the company anticipated earnings per share to be in the range of $12.05 to $12.15. Comparable store sales are expected to increase 1% to 2%; and total revenue is expected in a range of $8.9 billion to $9.1 billion.



The company reported 17% increase in second quarter earnings per share to $3.10. Comparable store sales increased 1.7% during the quarter. Sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, increased 5%, to $2.29 billion from $2.18 billion for the same period one year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX