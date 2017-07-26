

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - XL Group plc (XL) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $255.08 million, or $0.96 per share. This was higher than $106.45 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.79 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.



XL Group plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $255.08 Mln. vs. $106.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 139.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 159.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



