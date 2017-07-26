

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $2.12 million, or $0.02 per share. This was lower than $26.84 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 17.7% to $515.04 million. This was down from $625.54 million last year.



Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.12 Mln. vs. $26.84 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.02 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -92.6% -Revenue (Q2): $515.04 Mln vs. $625.54 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -17.7%



