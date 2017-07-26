Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal floor cleaning machines marketreport. This research report also lists 26 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726006236/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global floor cleaning machines market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Floor cleaning machinesare expected to experience a higher growth in emerging markets as they are increasingly substituting labor-intensive cleaning practices owing to the increase in the disposable income levels of people. As a result, customers are beginning to substitute manual cleaning with machine-assisted cleaning, thus driving the market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global floor cleaning machines market is fragmented, with the presence of many well-diversified players and the competition among these players is intense. The presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors characterizes the market. In several developing and underdeveloped countries, local or regional vendors dominate the market.

"Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that render the competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched, or costs are recovered. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and stay abreast of emerging technologies that could affect the continuing competitiveness of their product lines in the market," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead construction research analyst from Technavio

The competition among these companies is intense, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market. Technavio foresees increased market consolidation, given the intensifying competitive landscape. These factors make it imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition, or else they will not survive the highly competitive environment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five global floor cleaning machines market vendors

Alfred Kärcher

Alfred Kärcher is a German-based company involved in the design, manufacture, and sales of cleaning machines. The company has its presence in over 60 countries worldwide. Alfred Kärcher is a global market company in cleaning technology. The company offers numerous floor equipment across the globe under its professional and home and garden segment.

Hako Group

Hako Group is part of L. Possehl under its cleaning machines division. The company is a manufacturer of industrial and building cleaning products. It also specializes in outdoor cleaning and ground maintenance devices. Citymaster is the major brand of the company. The company also trades under the brand name Multicar, which joined the Hako Group following its acquisition in 1998.

Nilfisk Group

The Nilfisk Group is mainly focused on the commercial cleaning market, which includes institutional and industrial customers and professional contract cleaners. The company has a strong distributor network. It distributes and sells its products in over 100 countries. The production facilities of the company are mostly situated in Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Tennant Company

Tennant Company designs, produces, manufactures, and markets technologies and equipment that are heavily utilized for maintaining indoor and outdoor surfaces. The company operates through one single segment that encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of products.

Tornado Industries

Tornado Industries designs and manufactures industrial cleaning equipment and has been in the field for over 85 years. Tornado Industries has a history of partnering with in-house cleaners, contractors, and facility managers to provide cleaning solutions that deliver reliability and competitive pricing.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Construction Glass Market 2017-2021

Global Energy Efficient Windows Market 2017-2021

Global Bathroom Taps Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726006236/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com