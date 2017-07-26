

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $116.56 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $107.43 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $189.41 million. This was up from $183.95 million last year.



Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $116.56 Mln. vs. $107.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $189.41 Mln vs. $183.95 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.26



