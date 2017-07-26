

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $181.5 million, or $0.90 per share. This was up from $112.4 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 31.0% to $697 million. This was up from $532 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $181.5 Mln. vs. $112.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $697 Mln vs. $532 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 31.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 to $0.4 Next quarter revenue guidance: $455 - $485 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX