

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced, for 2017, the company now expects Net Product Sales of $24.00 - $25.50 billion, up from previous guidance range of $22.50 - $24.50 billion. The company now expects EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses to be $0.86 - $0.93.



Second-quarter non-GAAP net income was $3.4 billion or $2.56 per share compared to $4.2 billion or $3.08 per share in 2016. Total product sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $7.0 billion compared to $7.7 billion for the same period in 2016.



