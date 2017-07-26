TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: QMX) is pleased to report it has closed the previously announced sale of its non-core Aurbel East property, located in Val d'Or, Quebec, to Probe Metals Inc. ("Probe Metals") for $1,000,000 (see Figure 1).

QMX Gold will use the proceeds of the sale for general working capital purposes and to fund core exploration activities. No finder's fees are payable.

"Maintaining balance sheet strength is critically important as QMX systematically explores its extensive land package located in the heart of the Val d'Or mining camp. The Aurbel East property sale is consistent with QMX's strategy to focus its efforts on nearer term core portions of its property." stated Brad Humphrey, President and CEO. "We are very excited to be drilling on the Bonnefond South Plug, one of our priority targets, while we evaluate our recent discoveries on the Southwestern and Beacon zones."

To view Figure 1 - Val d'Or Mining Camp Property, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/ValDorProperty1099856.pdf

The transaction has now received all required regulatory and third-party approvals. Given Probe Metals' 10.6% shareholding in QMX Gold, this sale is considered a related party transaction as defined by the Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions and for the purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange, is a non-arm's length transaction. As the fair market value of the subject matter of, and the fair market value of the consideration for, the sale transaction is less than 25% of QMX's market capitalization, QMX relied on available exemptions from the MI 61-101 requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval for the proposed sale transaction.

About QMX Gold Corporation

QMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "QMX". The Company was recently restructured and is now systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling on the Bonnefond South Plug and is evaluating its recent discoveries on the Southwestern and Beacon Zones in order to set follow up drill targets. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

