

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $233 million, or $0.67 per share. This was higher than $187 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



AGNC Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $233 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60



