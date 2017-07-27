Leading global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the completion of their latest assessment, a procurement market intelligence study for a Fortune 500 medical device company. The primary objective of this analysis was to help the client in identifying and optimizing their spend areas to maximize profits and streamline processes.

"Our team of category management experts followed a blended research methodology consisting of primary and secondary research, to provide the client with data pertaining to contract negotiation strategies to provide insights translating into more profitable agreements with their suppliers. The client was able to decrease procurement costs, improve efficiency, and monitor compliance," said SpendEdge.

The SpendEdge assessment identified and shortlisted vendors by considering parameters such as geographic coverage, qualitative assessment scores, previous experience with the vendors, and product development and tooling costs. In addition to various cost saving levers, the client also obtained various suggestions regarding new ways to improve their process efficiency and optimize their spend areas.

Key information provided in this assessment:

Identification of the major category suppliers

Analysis of current state spend and an intermediate term spend strategy

Better understanding of industry cost components and procurement models

Process efficiency improvements

