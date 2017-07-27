

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A flight from New York was delayed for two hours after a fight erupted between a pilot and a flight attendant. Police officials had to embark the aircraft at LaGuardia Airport after the incident.



According to reports, the 54 year-old pilot had a dispute with the 26-year-old flight attendant prior to takeoff aboard the plane. The pilot even called the attendant 'a piece of s---.'



Reports say that about six Port Authority police officers, some carrying 'huge' guns, interviewed flight attendants in the jet bridge. The crew were ordered to disembark the flight and the plane departed two hours late at 1:30 p.m.



A spokesman noted that the plane was operated by a subsidiary of Delta, Endeavor Air.



'Endeavor Air apologizes to the customers on board Endeavor Air flight 3925, operating as Delta Connection, from LaGuardia to Portland, Maine whose travel was inconvenienced as a result of a disagreement between two crew members. The actions of these crew members, as described, in no way reflects the respect, values and professionalism we expect from our employees,' the spokesman said.



