The Movie Studio, Inc.: The Movie Studio Inc. (OTC PINK: MVES) to Acquire Emerging Media Corp.

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVES) (the "Company") www.TheMovieStudio.com is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company for numerous motion pictures, production and distribution assets.

The Movie Studio is pleased to announce that it has successfully negotiated the acquisition of the private company, Emerging Media Corp. (dba Emerging Pictures), from Twenty Year Media Corp. The Companies have executed a letter of intent to complete the acquisition of Emerging Pictures and all of its assets, including its proprietary intellectual property, which includes an innovative technology for a Commercial VOD (Video on Demand) digital delivery platform presently deployed in over 130 theaters, as well as digital distribution rights to many hundreds of films.

Emerging Pictures' Commercial VOD (Video on Demand) platform is analogous to a B2B Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime for movie theaters. The technology provides seamless point-to-point digital distribution and lowers costs across the whole distribution network. The technology can also be used to gauge consumer demand, as well as provide advanced data analytics to match and deliver content. This enables providers and exhibitors to be more effective and advanced in their distribution tactics and have greater direct contact and feedback from their audiences.

For decades, filmmakers and studios have provided physical copies of their films, DVDs or digital copies on hard drives to distributors and theaters across the globe in an attempt to cut costs, and avoid piracy and the accompanying loss of revenues. The Commercial VOD (Video on Demand) technology developed by Emerging Pictures is a far more efficient means of distribution, with the goal of increasing overall revenues for all parties in the motion picture production and distribution channels.

Emerging Pictures' assets includes distribution rights to many hundreds of critically acclaimed films, cultural programming, art films, documentaries, foreign language films and independent cinema. MVES intends to leverage the EP technology to direct other types of content through the network.

The network of over 130 theaters in which the VOD hardware is presently deployed spans 36 states in the U.S.

"By acquiring Emerging Pictures, its proprietary commercial VOD platform, and its other intellectual property assets, The Movie Studio will be able to expand its footprint to theatrical distribution and gain considerable market share in conjunction with expanded technological capabilities," announced Charles Miller, the Chief Operating Officer.

"We are excited about the vertical integration of Emerging Pictures into The Movie Studio's business model. This strategic acquisition provides The Movie Studio with direct access to theatrical distribution that has systemically proven to be a huge barrier to entry for independent feature film companies in the past," Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO stated today.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, please go visit www.TheMovieStudio.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters

President and CEO

Gulfstream Park

800 Silks Run Suite 1330

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

gsv@themoviestudio.com

954-332-6600

SOURCE: The Movie Studio, Inc.