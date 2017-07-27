Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Closes Acquisition of Arizaro East Project in the Lithium Triangle

The 2,709 Hectares Lithium Brine-clay Prospect is Located within the Salar de Arizaro in Salta Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM / FSE: N7R / OTC PINK: NRVTF) ("Noram" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the acquisition of the 2,709 hectares Arizaro East mineral claim is located in the eastern portion of the Salar de Arizaro in north-western Argentina in Los Andes Department, Salta Province (see: Photo/Map).

In keeping with the terms of the Option Agreement previously announced July 21, 2017, the Company has now issued 28,500,000 common shares to earn a 90% interest in the Property and can earn the remaining 10% by making a payment of US$150,000 on or before July 31, 2018.

"We are very pleased to have closed on the 90% acquisition of a land position in Argentina, which will diversify and compliment our existing asset mix of lithium and graphite properties," said Noram's President Mark Ireton. Our focus is not only on finding and developing lithium and graphite deposits, but also on sourcing and supporting new, environmentally-friendly, processing techniques to produce our lithium and graphite products."

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM Frankfurt: N7R) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of lithium and graphite deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects that include lithium projects in the Clayton Valley in Nevada, the Hector Lode in San Bernardino county, California, the Arizaro East mineral claim located in the eastern portion of the Salar de Arizaro in north-western Argentina and the Jumbo graphite property in British Columbia. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium-graphite dominant industrial minerals company to produce and sell lithium and graphite into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

