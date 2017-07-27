

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 70 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,245-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to positive earnings news and a continued rebound in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and the oil companies.



For the day, the index gained 3.99 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 3,247.67 after trading between 3,228.04 and 3,264.85.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.36 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.19 percent, Bank of China jumped 1.30 percent, Vanke gained 0.69 percent, Gemdale shed 0.25 percent, PetroChina advanced 1.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.99 percent and China Life added 0.21 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is form as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, sending the major averages to record closing highs.



The Dow added 97.58 points or 0.45 percent to 21,711.01, while the NASDAQ gained 10.57 points or 0.16 percent to 6,422.75 and the S&P was up 0.70 points or 0.03 percent to 2,477.83.



In earnings news, Boeing (BA) and Facebook (FB) beat the street, with Boeing also offering an improved outlook.



Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday, the highest in almost two months. September WTI crude rose 86 cents or 1.8 percent to $48.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee voted to maintain its key interest rate at a 1.00 to 1.25 percent range, but vowed to raise rates once by year's end. It failed to offer specifics about its plan to unwind its bloated balance sheet.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX