

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is rising on Thursday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 27.35 points or 0.14 percent to 20,077.51, off a low of 20,005.20 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Sony is up 1 percent, while Panasonic and Canon are higher by 0.5 percent each. Toshiba is losing almost 6 percent.



Nintendo is gaining more than 6 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings results on Wednesday.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.5 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Co. is rising almost 6 percent, Nippon Express is advancing almost 3 percent and Alps Electric is up more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Nippon Sheet Glass is down 2 percent and DeNA is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks finished higher on Wednesday as earnings from Boeing and Facebook beating expectations. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to maintain its key interest rate in a 1.00 to 1.25 percent range, but vowed to raise rates once by year's end. It failed to offer specifics about its plan to unwind its bloated balance sheet.



The Dow added 97.58 points or 0.45 percent to 21,711.01, while the NASDAQ gained 10.57 points or 0.16 percent to 6,422.75 and the S&P was up 0.70 points or 0.03 percent to 2,477.83.



European markets also closed higher on Wednesday, as solid U.K. GDP data and a number of positive corporate financial reports helped the markets to log modest gains. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.33 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 0.56 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.24 percent.



Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday to its highest level in almost two months. September WTI crude rose 86 cents, or 1.8 percent, to settle $48.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX