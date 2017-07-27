

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter were $164.9 million or $0.35 per share compared to $104.0 million or $0.83 per share in the prior year.



Diluted earnings per share were $0.35, which includes total Company pre-tax charges and credits of $64.9 million, or $0.10 per share. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.45.



Revenue for the quarter rose to $3.85 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX