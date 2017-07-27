

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LS Group , one of South Korea's largest diversified corporations, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will become joint partners with LS in LS Automotive or 'LSA', an electrical auto parts maker for the global automotive industry, and will additionally acquire LS Group affiliate LS Mtron's or 'LSM' copper foil and flexible copper clad laminate business or the 'CF/FCCL Business'.



As per the terms of the agreement, an affiliate of KKR and LS will together invest to create a new joint venture holding company or 'LSA JV' and acquire the business of LSA. LS will maintain the control of the LSA JV owning 53% of the LSA JV's voting shares and the LSA JV will remain as an affiliate of LS Group. KKR will own 47% of the LSA JV's voting shares. Concurrently, KKR will acquire full ownership of LSM's CF/FCCL Business segment. KKR's investment implies a combined enterprise value of the LSA and the CF/FCCL Business of approximately KRW1.05 trillion or US$923.6 million.



KKR noted that it will make its proposed investment from its US$9.3 billion Asian Fund III. The transaction is subject to customary approvals. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.



