

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced the launch of Prime Now in Singapore, which offers free two-hour delivery on tens of thousands of items right from phone.



The company noted that customers can shop on the Prime Now app for everything on their list from eggs, cold beer and ice cream to baby strollers, toys, and consumer electronics. Local favorites such as Tiger Balm, Milo, Scotch-Brite and MamyPoko diapers as well as products from iconic brands including L'Oreal, Pampers, and Samsung are also available for ultra-fast delivery right to your door with free two-hour delivery on orders of S$40 or more.



Prime Now is an exclusive service for members of Amazon Prime, a membership program to launch in Singapore soon with additional benefits to come. For a limited time, Prime Now will be available in Singapore to try without a Prime membership.



The company noted that customers who shop using their Visa credit card will receive S$20 off their first Prime Now order using promotional code VISA20 for a limited time. Customers without a Visa card can get S$10 off their first order using promotional code 10PRIMENOW.



