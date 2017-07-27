

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Foxconn Technology said it would build a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin to make display panels used in televisions and other products. The plan marks the first major U.S. investment for Foxconn.



The factory is expected to employ 3,000 people initially and as many as 13,000 people eventually. The state is providing Foxconn with a $3 billion, 15-year incentive package of tax credits, said Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.



Foxconn said in a statement that the investment 'signifies the start of a series of investments by Foxconn in American manufacturing in the coming years.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX