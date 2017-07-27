

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday plans to open its second Michigan fulfillment center in Romulus. The facility will create more than 1,500 new full-time associate roles with benefits.



In the 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will work alongside innovative technologies, picking, packing, and shipping smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and toys.



Full-time employees at Amazon receive highly-competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock.



The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and benefits including Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.



Amazon also offers full-time employees innovative programs like Career Choice. Since the program's launch, over 10,000 employees have pursued degrees.



Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff, said, 'Romulus is proud to welcome Amazon to our Home of Opportunity. We look forward to working together to grow our region's economy and providing more than 1,500 new jobs to area residents.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX