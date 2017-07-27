Pharming Reports on Financial Results for the First Half of 2017

LEIDEN, Netherlands, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Record revenue from product sales up 617% on 2016 marks Pharming's first half year of operational profitability

Investment in commercial infrastructure to drive long-term sales growth

Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) presents its (unaudited) financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2017.

The Company will hold a conference call at 13:00 CEDT/ 07:00 EDT today: dial-in details can be found on page 7.

Operational Highlights

Accelerated the delivery of operating profitability as a result of strategic decision to reacquire commercial rights to RUCONEST® in North America

Positive EMA amendment to the marketing authorization in Europe to allow self-administration of RUCONEST® for HAE attacks with a new custom-designed RUCONEST® Administration Kit

Integration of the Ruconest North America business acquired from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, inc. in December 2016 into Pharming is on track, with full transition of services from Valeant completed

Completed investment in expanding US commercialization team

Successfully refinanced company debt on more favourable commercial terms in order to recover dilutive share capital and release short and medium term cash to invest in accelerating commercialization

Financial Highlights

Revenues from product sales for the half year increased by 617% to €30.1 million (HY 2016: €4.2 million), as a result of the combined effect of receiving all of the revenue from US product sales (instead of the previous 30% supply share of net sales) and increasing patient numbers and product sales

Total revenues increased by 477% to €30.6 million (including €0.5 million of license revenue) from €5.3 million (including €1.1 million in license revenue) in HY 2016

Operating results improved to a profit of €4.2 million from a loss of €6.2 million in HY 2016, despite a considerable increase in commercialization activities, especially in the US

The net result was a loss of €30.2 million (HY 2016: loss of €6.7 million), mainly as a result of non-cash financing expenses required to be shown under IFRS associated with the extinction of the Amortising Convertible Bonds 2017/2018 and replacement of the previous debt facility

The company's cash position decreased from €32.1 million at year-end 2016 to €25.2 million at 30 June 2017 (up from €21.7 million at 30 June 2016 ), largely due to late payments by debtors of revenues relating to US sales.

Sijmen de Vries, CEO, said:

"We are delighted with a second quarter of profitable operations, even after increased costs as we finish our integration and infrastructure investments. Now that our capital position is properly secured following the refinancing in May/July 2017, we can look forward to more stable growth as the big one-off accounting costs have been taken in this quarter."

Chief Executive Officer's Comment

Our strategic decision to re-acquire the commercial rights to sell RUCONEST® in North America has significantly increased revenue and profit generation for the first half of the year compared to the first half of 2016.

Product sales for the half year increased by 617% to €30.1 million (HY 2016: €4.2 million). The positive sales momentum in the US continued in Q2, following higher than expected sales in Q1, with net sales of $15.3 million in Q2 ($15.5 million in Q1) despite stock level adjustments.

Combined with ongoing growth in the number of US patients entering our full patient care plan, RUCONEST® SOLUTIONS, and new European patients starting RUCONEST® therapy with our recently introduced EU home use kit, we expect sales to increase in H2.

Our strategy of increasing market access in the US with our sales, market access, nursing and patient management teams, and in the EU with continued expansion of our direct commercialization efforts, is driving the growth in new patients using RUCONEST®. As previously announced, marketing costs have increased as a direct result of hiring additional US personnel and start-up investments in marketing activities.

Underlying sales volumes somewhat increased in Q2. On a reported basis, however, Q2 sales were slightly reduced to €14.9 million, from €15.2 million in Q1, reflecting the adverse movement in exchange rates (the dollar weakened against the euro). This was offset by a better performance in the EU and the Rest of the World (RoW) sales, which were up from €0.7 million in Q1 to €0.9 million in Q2.

Gross profits reduced in line with the reduction in sales expressed in euros from €13.8 million in Q1 to €13.2 million in Q2, also reflecting slightly higher costs of goods and the higher mix of lower-margin RoW sales. We remain focused on increasing efficiency and controlling costs.

Operating profit for the first half of the year was €4.2 million, of which €3.9 million was recorded in Q1. As previously guided, we have invested in expanding the US sales and marketing team and making further significant investments in our market presence especially in the USA, the costs of which are reflected in a lower operating profit for Q2. We expect to see the benefits of this investment in subsequent periods.

In March, the European Commission adopted the Commission Implementing Decision to amend the marketing authorisation for RUCONEST® to include self-administration using the RUCONEST® Administration Kit. This decision allows for self-administration of RUCONEST® for acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks by adolescents and adults with a new custom-designed RUCONEST® Administration Kit in the comfort and privacy of their own homes or at any other place they choose, without the necessity of a healthcare professional (HCP) being present. The Administration Kit is now available for use in various EU markets, following approval of the Educational Materials by the local authorities in those markets.

In May, we announced a major refinancing of most of the financial instruments taken out in order to complete the acquisition of the commercialization rights to RUCONEST® from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. ("Valeant") (NYSE/TSX: VRX). Pharming completed a new US$100 million finance agreement with Orbimed Advisors. The new facility has been used to redeem the Amortizing Convertible Bonds due 2017/2018 and to refinance the Company's senior debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank and Kreos Capital, together with the associated prepayment fees, legal fees and other costs of the transaction. The loan, initially structured as a bridge facility, was replaced last week by a full loan agreement with a maturity date of July 2021 under the same terms and conditions. This refinance enabled the company to recover 115 million shares, which had been set aside to meet conversions of the Amortizing Convertible Bonds, thereby removing the risk of 24% dilution from conversion of these Bonds from existing shareholders. At the same time, we were able to lower the cash cost of the debt overall and to reduce significantly the non-cash accounting effects of the Amortizing Bonds, which amounted to almost €8 million in Q1 2017 alone.

As expected, net profit was impacted by the one-off legal, accounting and other professional services costs resulting from the refinancing in May, which amounted to €16.1 million before non-cash financing expenses required to be shown under IFRS associated with the extinction of the Amortising Convertible Bonds 2017/2018 and replacement of the old debt facility.

Based on the increased momentum in sales volumes, underlying improving trends in identifying and diagnosing patients, combined with better patient care and management practices, and a focus on specialty pharmacy customers, we expect to further increase sales. We will continue to control costs and investments to improve profitability and drive sustainable long-term growth. We continue to expect additional positive operating results for the remainder of the year. No further financial guidance is provided.

Sijmen de Vries

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Summary Amounts in EURm, except per share data HY 2017 HY 2016 % Change Income Statement Product sales 30.1 4.2 617% License fees 0.5 1.1 (55%) Revenue 30.6 5.3 477% Gross Profit 27.0 3.3 718% Costs 22.9 9.7 136% Operating Result 4.2 (6.2) 168% Balance Sheet Cash & marketable securities 25.2 21.7 16% Share Information Earnings per share (0.063) (0.016)

Revenues

Revenues from product sales reduced slightly from €15.2 million in Q1 to €14.9 million in Q2, (although overall sales increased to €30.1 million in Q2 2017 from €4.2 million in 2016), as a result of stock level adjustments. Part of the reason for the higher than expected sales in Q1 was that some specialty pharmacies ordered precautionary replacement supplies after the stock-out of a rival product. Underlying patient numbers continue to increase steadily, which we anticipate will be further enhanced as the effects of the new sales and marketing teams become more visible later in the year, and the benefits of these increasing patient numbers should also be seen then. Direct sales in the EU improved to €0.3 million in Q2 from €0.1 million in Q1.

Other license fee income amounted to €0.3 million in Q2, which was in line with Q1. This license fee income reflects the release of accrued deferred license fees following receipt of €21.0 million upfront and milestone payments in 2010 and 2013 from SOBI, Salix and CSIPI.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased from €13.8 million Q1 to €13.2 million in Q2, reflecting the exchange differences and the slightly greater proportion of lower margin RoW sales.

Direct commercialisation by Pharming in Western Europe increased by over 150% between the first and second quarters and sales to our EU partner, SOBI, also showed a slight increase in the first half year of 2017. Gross profit was up from €3.3 million in the first half of 2016 to €27.0 million in the first half of 2017.

Operating Costs

Operating costs increased to €22.9 million in the first half year of 2017 from €9.7 million in the same period of 2016. Research and development (R&D) costs and General and Administrative costs remained flat across the second quarter, whilst marketing and sales costs increased as expected from €3.9 million in the first quarter of 2017 to €7.2 million in the second quarter. These costs are due to increased direct commercialisation activities by Pharming in the US and in Western Europe.

Operating Result

As a result of the combination of the reduction in gross profit and the increase of operating costs due to increased investment in sales and marketing activities, the operating profit in the first half increased slightly from €3.9 million in the first quarter to €4.2 million overall for the half year.

Financial Income and Expenses

The net loss on financial income and expenses was €34.5 million (2016: loss of €0.5 million). The loss is almost entirely the result of the refinancing, and is largely composed of non-cash elements. The one-off (amortised) costs of the extinguished financial instruments were €23.8 million, of which €16.1 million was in cash and paid out of the proceeds of the new loan facility, with €7.7 million in non-cash adjustments. The regular costs of repayments and effective interest under IFRS and were €12.2 million, of which cash items were €1.9 million and non-cash items amounted to €10.3 million. The revaluation on the warrants resulted in a loss of €1.2 million in the first half year (2016: gain of €0.5 million) mainly due to the effect of the increase in the share price on early warrant series. The foreign currency exchange result, from revaluation of bank accounts and debt denominated in foreign currency, was a gain of €2.7 million (2016: €nil).

Net Result

As a result of the above items, the accounting net loss increased from €5.7 million in the first quarter of 2016 to €30.2 million in the first half of 2017. The increase of the net loss was related to the financial expenses associated with the refinance, and was entirely covered by the loan taken out in that refinance, so that operational cash was essentially unaffected.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The total cash and cash equivalent position (including restricted cash) decreased by €6.9 million from €32.1 million at year-end 2016 to €25.2 million at the end of June 2017. The decrease in cash is temporary and was due to late payment by debtors of revenues relating to US sales. From Q3 onwards, all US distribution will be directly managed by Pharming and cash receipts from sales are expected to be better timed as result.

Equity

The company's equity position amounted to €6.8 million at the end of June 2017 (31 December 2016: €27.5 million), with the reduction due to one-off mainly non-cash financing expenses leading to a net loss.

Since the reporting date, the company has issued a total of 21,692,213 shares in connection with a number of exercises of warrants. The exercises resulted in total cash receipts of €5.6 million with an additional exercise of €1.6 million worth of warrants exercised cashlessly, resulting in 3,509,929 shares saved relative to the number of shares in the exercised warrants.

The number of issued shares as at 26 July 2017 is 505,620,758.

Performance of Pharming Shares

During the first half year, the Pharming stock price fluctuated around an average price of €0.29 per share. The half year-end price was €0.31 (30JUN2016: €0.19), with a high of €0.366 in January and a low of €0.21 in the same month. Since the end of the period, the price has increased further.

Outlook

For the remainder of 2017, the company expects:

Increasing sales and continued positive operating results

Investment in the production of RUCONEST® in order to ensure continuity of supply.

Assessment of the clinical trial results for RUCONEST® in prophylaxis of HAE by the US FDA and the development of other versions of RUCONEST®

Increasing marketing activity where this can be profitable for Pharming, in addition to our current territories of Austria , France , Germany , United Kingdom and the Netherlands .

, , , and . We will continue to support all our marketing partners everywhere in order to enable the maximisation of the sales and distribution potential of RUCONEST® for patients in all territories, as we continue to believe that RUCONEST® represents a fast, effective, reliable and safe therapy option for HAE patients

We will also continue to invest in new pipeline programs in Pompe Disease and Fabry Disease.

No further financial guidance for 2017 is provided.

The Board of Management

Sijmen de Vries, CEO

Bruno Giannetti, COO

Robin Wright, CFO

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing innovative products for the safe, effective treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. Pharming's lead product, RUCONEST® (conestat alfa) is a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of acute Hereditary Angioedema ("HAE") attacks in patients in Europe, the US, Israel and South Korea. The product is available on a named-patient basis in other territories where it has not yet obtained marketing authorization.

RUCONEST® is commercialized by Pharming in Algeria, Andorra, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Syria, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Yemen.

RUCONEST® is distributed by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (SS: SOBI) in the other EU countries, and in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Norway, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. RUCONEST® is distributed in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Venezuela by Cytobioteck, in South Korea by HyupJin Corporation and in Israel by Megapharm.

RUCONEST® is also being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of HAE in young children (2-13 years of age) and evaluated for various additional follow-on indications.

Pharming's technology platform includes a unique, GMP-compliant, validated process for the production of pure recombinant human proteins that has proven capable of producing industrial quantities of high quality recombinant human proteins in a more economical and less immunogenetic way compared with current cell-line based methods. Leads for enzyme replacement therapy ("ERT") for Pompe and Fabry's diseases are being optimized at present, with additional programs not involving ERT also being explored at an early stage at present.

Pharming has a long-term partnership with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry ("CSIPI"), a Sinopharm company, for joint global development of new products, starting with recombinant human Factor VIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Pre-clinical development and manufacturing will take place to global standards at CSIPI and are funded by CSIPI. Clinical development will be shared between the partners with each partner taking the costs for their territories under the partnership.

Pharming has declared that the Netherlands is its "Home Member State" pursuant to the amended article 5:25a paragraph 2 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.

Additional information is available on the Pharming website: http://www.pharming.com

Forward-looking Statements

Pharming Group N.V.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the first six months ended 30 June 2017

Consolidated statement of income

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

Consolidated Statement of Income For the first six months ended 30 June Amounts in EUR'000, except per share data Notes HY 2017 HY 2016 Product sales 30,109 4,170 Release of deferred license fee income 536 1,104 Revenues 6 30,645 5,274 Costs of product sales (3,745) (1,795) Inventory impairments 88 (209) Costs of sales 7 (3,657) (2,004) Gross profit 26,988 3,270 Other income 167 195 Research and development (9,154) (7,029) General and administrative (2,628) (2,049) Marketing and sales (11,140) (598) Costs 7 (22,922) (9,676) Operating result 4,233 (6,211) Fair value gain/(loss) on revaluation derivatives (1,225) 455 Other financial income and expenses 8 (33,226) (978) Financial income and expenses (34,451) (523) Result before income tax (30,218) (6,734) Income tax expense - - Net result for the period (30,218) (6,734) Attributable to: Owners of the parent (30,218) (6,734) Total net result (30,218) (6,734) Basic earnings per share (EUR) (0.063) (0.016)





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the first six months ended 30 June Amounts in EUR'000 HY 2017 HY 2016 Net result for the period (30,218) (6,734) Currency translation differences (672) (1) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (672) (1) Other comprehensive income, net of tax (672) (1) Total comprehensive income for the period (30,890) (6,735) Attributable to: Owners of the parent (30,890) (6,735)

Consolidated Balance Sheet As at date shown Amounts in EUR'000 Notes 30 June 31 December 2017 2016 Intangible assets 55,855 56,680 Property, plant and equipment 7,104 6,043 Long term prepayment 2,644 1,622 Restricted cash 248 248 Non-current assets 65,851 64,593 Inventories 9 17,473 17,941 Trade and other receivables 18,645 12,630 Cash and cash equivalents 24,997 31,889 Current assets 61,115 62,190 Total assets 126,966 126.783 Share capital 4,839 4,556 Share premium 310,907 301,876 Legal reserves (612) 60 Accumulated deficit (308,370) (279,025) Shareholders' equity 10 6,764 27,467 Loans and borrowings (more than one year) 11 78,628 40,395 Deferred license fees income 1,867 2,270 Finance lease liabilities 572 599 Other provisions 4,674 4,674 Non-current liabilities 85,741 47,938 Loans and borrowings (less than one year) 11 11,028 26,136 Deferred license fees income 811 943 Derivative financial liabilities 12 7,354 9,982 Trade and other payables 15,002 14,054 Finance lease liabilities 266 263 Current liabilities 34,461 51,378 Total equity and liabilities 126,966 126.783





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the first six months ended 30 June Amounts in EUR'000 HY 2017 HY 2016 Operating result 4,233 (6,211) Non-cash adjustments: Depreciation, amortization 1,689 316 Accrued employee benefits 872 914 Deferred license fees (536) (1,104) Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 6,258 (6,084) Changes in working capital: Inventories 468 (3,132) Trade and other receivables (6,015) (2,330) Payables and other current liabilities (1,792) 3,214 Total changes in working capital (7,339) (2,247) Changes in non-current assets, liabilities and equity (3,109) (258) Net cash flows used in operating activities (4,190) (8,590) Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment (1,457) (752) Investment intangible assets (598) - Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,055) (752) Proceeds of debt loans and borrowings 89,139 - Payments of transaction fees (16,051) - Repayments and interest on loans (73,399) (536) Proceeds of equity and warrants 284 - Net cash flows from financing activities (27) (536) Increase (decrease) of cash (6,272) (9,878) Exchange rate effects (620) (293) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 32,137 31,843 Total cash at 30 June 25,245 21,672 Of which restricted cash 248 270 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 24,997 21,402





Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the first six months ended 30 June Attributable to owners of the parent Number of Share Share Amounts in EUR'000 Notes shares capital Premium Balance at 1 January 2016 411,971,790 4,120 283,396 Result for the period - - Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income - - Share-based compensation - - - Bonuses settled in shares 533,584 5 121 Shares issued for cash - - - Warrants exercised/ issued 50,000 1 11 Options exercised - - - Total transactions with owners recognized directly in equity 583,584 6 132 Balance at 30 June 2016 412,555,374 4,126 283,528 Balance at 1 January 2017 455,587,312 4,556 301,876 Result for the period - - Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income - - Share-based compensation - - - Bonuses settled in shares 908,437 9 246 Shares issued in connection with Bonds 26,432,796 264 7,306 Warrants exercised 1,000,000 10 188 Warrants issued - - 1,291 Options exercised - - - Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity 28,341,233 283 9,031 Balance at 30 June 2017 483,928,545 4,839 310,907

Attributable to owners of the parent Legal Accumulated Amounts in EUR'000 Notes reserves Deficit Total Equity Balance at 1 January 2016 66 (263,743) 23,839 Result for the period - (6,734) (6,734) Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive income - (6,734) (6,734) Share-based compensation - 914 914 Bonuses settled in shares - - 126 Shares issued in connection with Bonds - - - Warrants exercised/ issued - - 12 Options exercised - - - Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity - 914 1,052 Balance at 30 June 2016 66 (269,563) 18,157 Balance at 1 January 2017 60 (279,025) 27,467 Result for the period - (30,218) (30,218) Other comprehensive income (672) - (672) Total comprehensive income (672) (30,218) (30,890) Share-based compensation - 873 873 Bonuses settled in shares - - 255 Shares issued for cash - - 7,570 Warrants exercised - - 198 Warrants issued 1,291 Options exercised - - - Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity - 873 10,187 Balance at 30 June 2017 (612) (308,370) 6,764

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the first six months ended 30 June

1. Company information

Pharming Group N.V. is a limited liability public company which is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (PHARM), with its headquarters and registered office located at:

Darwinweg 24

2333 CR Leiden

The Netherlands

2. Basis of preparation

These consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month ended 30 June 2017 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim financial reporting'. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS as adopted by the European Union and valid as of the balance sheet date.

3. Accounting policies

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016.

4. Estimates and judgements

The preparation of interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. In preparing these condensed interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements for the ended 31 December 2016.

5. Seasonality of operations

Seasonality has no material impact on Company's interim financial statements.

6. Segment information

The Board of Management is the chief operating decision-maker. The Board of Management considers the business from both a geographic and product perspective. From a product perspective, the Company's business is almost exclusively related to the recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor business. From a geographic perspective, the Company is operating in the areas: the US, Europe and Rest of the world (RoW). The Board of Management primarily measures revenues to assess the performance of the operating areas. Costs and assets are not allocated to the geographic areas.

Total revenues per geographic segment for the first half year: Amounts in EUR '000 HY 2017 HY 2016 US 28,582 4,072 Europe 1,600 948 RoW 463 254 Total revenues 30,645 5,274

7. Expenses by nature

Cost of product sales in the first half year of 2017 amounted to €3.7 million (HY 2016: €1.8 million). Inventory impairments amounted to an addition of €0.1 million in the first half of 2017 (2016: addition of €0.2 million). The impairment stems from the valuation of the inventories against lower net realisable value, related to reallocation of inventories to the different markets with different prices, based on sales forecasts by management and commercial partners, and clinical programmes. Actual sales can differ from these forecasts.

Operating costs increased to €22.9 million from €9.7 million in the first half year of 2016. The increase is a result of the start-up of the new sales organization in the US and the increased costs of R&D activities related to further improvements to administrate the product.

Employee benefits

Employee benefits are charged to Research and development costs or General and administrative costs or Marketing and Sales costs based on the nature of the services provided.

Depreciation and amortisation charges

Amounts in EUR '000 HY 2017 HY 2016 Property, plant and equipment (266) (290) Intangible assets (1,423) (26) Total (1,689) (316)

The decrease of depreciation charges of property, plant and equipment in the first half year of 2017 compared to 2016 stems from fully depreciated items. In the first half year of 2017 an amount of €240k was charged to research and development costs (HY 2016: €230k) and €25k to general and administrative expenses (HY 2016: €60k).

Amortisation charges of intangible assets have been mainly allocated to marketing & sales costs in the statement of income.

8. Financial expenses

Amounts in EUR '000 HY 2017 HY 2016 Interest income - 5 Interest expenses (44) (54) Foreign currency results 2,761 11 Interest loans and borrowings (12,157) (940) Settlement fees and expenses Amortizing Bonds (14,665) - Settlement fees and expenses loans (9,121) - Total (33,226) (978)

The increase of the financial expenses is mainly related to the refinancing of the old loans and the Amortizing bonds by the new loan from Orbimed. The total cash paid, for redemption fees of the Amortizing bonds, prepayment fees of the loans and paid interest, was €17.6 million and €15.6 million was non-cash. From the proceeds of the new loan of Orbimed a total of €16.1 million was paid for the redemption and prepayment fees.

9. Inventories

Inventories include batches RUCONEST® and skimmed milk available for production of RUCONEST®.

30 June 31 December Amounts in EUR '000 2017 2016 Finished goods 8,108 9,731 Work in progress 6,336 5,103 Raw materials 3,029 3,107 Balance at end of period 17,473 17,941

The inventory valuation at 30 June 2017 is stated net of a provision of €0.7 million (2016:€0.5 million) to write inventories down to their net realisable value.

Changes in the adjustment to net realisable value: 30 June 31 December Amounts in EUR '000 2017 2016 Balance at 1 January (642) (462) Reversal of (addition to) impairment for the year (190) (547) Related to costs of product sales 143 362 Related to operating costs 9 5 Balance at end of period (680) (642)

In 2017, the addition of €0.2 million was based on adjusted sales forecasts. The impaired amount related to operating costs used for investigational medicinal product drugs in clinical studies.

Cost of inventories included in the cost of product sales in the first half year 2017 amounted €3.7 million (2016: €1.8million). The main portion of inventories at 30 June 2017 has expiration dates starting beyond 2018 and is expected to be sold or used before expiration.

10. Equity

The Company's authorised share capital amounts to €8.0 million and is divided into 800,000,000 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.01 each. All 483,928,545 shares outstanding at 30 June 2017 have been fully paid-up. Other reserves include those reserves related to currency translation, share-based compensation expenses and other equity-settled transactions. Please refer to the Consolidated statement of changes in equity.

11. Loans and borrowings

On 15 May 2017, the Company entered into a new debt facility with Orbimed Royalty Opportunities II, LP to raise $100 million (€91.3 million). The new debt facility has been used to redeem the Amortizing Convertible Bonds due 2017/2018 and to refinance the Company's senior debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank and Kreos Capital, together with the associated prepayment fees and the legal and other costs of the transaction. The loan, initially structured as a bridge facility 15 May 2017, was replaced on 20 July 2017 by a full loan agreement with a maturity date of 20 July 2021 under the same terms and conditions. The fees for the early repayment of $80.5 million (€73.5 million) for the old loans and the Amortizing Bond before maturity amounted to $13.9 million (€12.7 million) and were recognised as financial expenses. The expenses associated with the new facility itself, including bridge loan interest, legal and other advisory fees, comprised the balance of €4.8 million.

Under the terms and conditions of the new debt facility, the Lenders provided an amount of US$100 million (€91.3 million) secured senior debt funding against 48 months promissory notes with interest of the sum of (i) the Applicable Margin of 11% plus (ii) the greater of (x) One-Month LIBOR and (y) 1.00%. Repayment of the loan and starts in September 2018 in quarterly instalments. The Company has the option to prepay the loan before its maturity date. As further consideration for the facility, the Lenders received a 4% warrant coverage (9,174,372 warrants) with a strike price of €0.455 representing the closing price of Pharming shares immediately prior to the closing date, plus a 2.5% commitment fee of the principal sum and an assignment fee on the maturity date of $3.7 million. The warrant strike price was increased from the maximum originally announced because of the increasing price of Pharming shares prior to closing of the loan. Other facility fees of €0.6 million have been deferred from the original loans. The warrants have been separated from the loan and recognised in Equity.

The Company, and its subsidiaries, have pledged all receivables, movable assets and intellectual property rights as security to the new lenders, in the same way as those assets were pledged to the original lenders.

Initial recognition and movements of the loans were as follows:

Amounts in EUR '000 Orbimed KREOS SVB Principal amount 91,333 21,147 16,346 Fair value of warrants issued (1,309) (941) (732) Transaction fees and expenses (3,336) (1,439) (1,175) Carrying value initial recognition 86,688 18,767 14,439 Amortised costs - 184 144 Carrying value at 31 December 2016 - 18,951 14,583 Amortised costs 1,569 1,087 849 Interest paid - (726) (678) Prepayment - (24,401) (18,898) Release of remaining amortised costs - 5,089 4,144 Revaluation loan (3,511) - - Carrying value at 30 June 2017 84,746 - -

Amortizing bonds

On 7 December 2016, the Company issued amortizing bonds for a principal amount of €45.0 million (or US$47.7 million), which after costs of €7.3 million, including investors fees of €5.0 million, has produced proceeds of approximately €37.7 million. In connection to the issue of the amortizing bonds the Company also incurred transaction fees and expenses of €2.3 million in total which has been allocated to the amortizing bonds, the derivative financial liabilities and the financial expenses based on their relative weight in the €40.0 million as received and accordingly an amount of €1.6 million was charged to the carrying value of the amortizing bonds, €0.2 million to financial expenses and €0.5 million to equity. The amortizing bonds had been repaid with the proceeds of the new debt facility of Orbimed on 15 May 2017.

The investors received a total of 63,380,282 warrants in connection with this financing. The warrants have been separated from the bonds and recognised in equity. The transaction was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders that was held on 25 October 2016.

For accounting purposes, the amortizing bonds were initially recognized at amortised cost (i.e. the aggregate value of the value received minus the fair value of the derivative financial liabilities and the portion of transaction fees and expenses allocated to the bond). Payments of the monthly instalment could take place either in cash or shares.

Initial recognition and movements of the amortizing bonds were as follows: EUR'000 Received in cash 40,000 Fair value of warrants issued (8,009) Fair value of conversion right (3,866) Transaction fees and expenses (1,611) Carrying value initial recognition 26,514 Effective interest convertible bonds 1,150 Carrying value at 31 December 2016 27,664 Effective interest convertible bonds 7,806 Release of remaining amortised costs 9,530 Payments of instalments bonds (9,104) Redemption bonds (35,896) Carrying value at 30 June 2017 -

Ordinary Convertible Bonds

Following an announcement in November 2016, the Company issued €12.5 million private ordinary convertible bonds ('Ordinary Bonds') carrying 8.5% annual interest In December 2016. The Ordinary Bonds are redeemable at the Company's option at par after 3 years, if in a period of 30 consecutive trading days the volume weighted average price of the Shares is 30% above the conversion price, unless the holders elect to convert their Ordinary Bonds instead of being redeemed.

The holders may request redemption at par of any unredeemed or unconverted Bonds on maturity. The investors received a total of 8,830,982 warrants in connection with this financing. The warrants have been separated from the Bonds and recognised in equity.

In connection to the issue of the Ordinary Bonds, the Company also incurred transaction fees and expenses of €1.3 million in total of which have been allocated to the Ordinary Bonds, the derivative financial liabilities and the financial expenses based on their relative weight in the €12.5 million as received and accordingly an amount of €0.6 million was charged to the carrying value of the Ordinary Bonds, €0.6 million to financial expenses and €0.1 million to equity.

For accounting purposes, the convertible bond portion was initially recognized at amortised cost. Payments of the bi-yearly interest takes place in cash.

Initial recognition and movements of the convertible bonds were as follows:

Period to 30 Year to 31 Amounts in EUR '000 June 2017 December 2016 Balance at 1 January 5,333 - Initial recognition - 5,230 Amortised costs 847 103 Interest paid (500) - Redemption (770) - Balance at end of period 4,910 5,333 Non-current portion (4,025) (4,448) Current portion 885 885

The Loans and borrowings for 2017 and 2016 can be summarised as follows:

30 June 31 December Amounts in EUR '000 2017 2016 Loans from banks 84,746 33,534 Amortizing bonds - 27,664 Convertible bonds 4,910 5,333 Total balance end of the period 89,656 66,531 Current portion of the long-term loans due within one year (11,028) (26,136) Non-current portion of long-term loans 78,628 40,395

The remaining lifetimes of the loans and borrowings are no longer than 5 years.

12. Derivative financial liabilities

Derivative financial liabilities include conversion options embedded in borrowings and warrants issued in relation to the issue of equity and the loans in 2013 and 2015.

In 2016, the Company issued bonds which consist of a conversion option related to the repayment in shares. For more information, please refer to note 11 Loans and Borrowings. The conversion option is recognised as liability and separated from the bonds.

Derivative financial liabilities include the initial fair value of warrants as well as changes in the fair value of the warrants resulting from adjustments of their exercise prices.

Movement of derivative financial liabilities can be summarised as follows:

Year to Period to 30 31 December Amounts in EUR '000 June 2017 2016 Balance at 1 January 9,982 953 Initial recognition upon issue - 9,439 Release conversion right Amortizing Bond (3,939) Fair value losses (gains) derivatives 1,311 (404) Exercise of warrants - (6) Balance at end of period 7,354 9,982

Fair value gains and losses on derivatives have been presented within financial income and expenses.

13. Commitments and contingencies

Beside the new loan agreement with Orbimed Advisors, there were no other material changes to the commitments and contingent liabilities from those disclosed in Note 28 of the 2016 Annual Report.

14. Fully-diluted shares

The total number of outstanding shares at 30 June 2017 was 483,928,545.

Since the reporting date, the company has issued a total of 21,692,213 shares in connection with a number of exercises of warrants. The exercises resulted in total cash receipts of €5.6 million with an additional exercise of €1.6 million worth of warrants exercised cashlessly, resulting in 3,509,929 shares saved relative to the number of shares in the exercised warrants.

The number of issued shares as at 26 July 2017 is 505,620,758.

The composition of the number of shares and share rights outstanding as well as authorised share capital as per the date of these financial statements is provided in the following tables.

27 July 2017 Shares 505,620,758 Warrants 77,513,140 Options 50,304,588 LTIP 7,742,937 Issued 641,181,423 Available for issue 158,818,577 Authorised share capital 800,000,000

15. Events since the end of the reporting period

On 20 July 2017, Pharming completed its refinancing with a single permanent US$100 million debt facility on improved commercial terms, as described in Note 11.

Since the reporting date, the company has also issued shares in connection with exercises of warrants, as described in Note 14.

