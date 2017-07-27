Membrane to Remain Resilient as Southeast Asia's Water Industry Continues to Recover

Privatizing Water and Wastewater Utilities Expected to Boost Demand for Ultrafiltration and Reverse Osmosis, Finds Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment Team

The Southeast Asia Membrane Technologies Market, comprising Microfiltration (MF), Ultrafiltration (UF), Nanofiltration (NF) and Reverse Osmosis (RO), is seeing steady double-digit growth rates due to the region-wide focus on cleaner water and wastewater. The nascent membrane technologies market in Southeast Asia is still highly fragmented, but market leaders from Japan and Europe have already begun capitalizing on the largely under-developed SEA membrane market.

Highlights of the webinar:

Understand growth trends in the membrane technology markets in Southeast Asia and uncover the fastest growing regions

and uncover the fastest growing regions Identify the roadmap of membrane technology and related competitive development in the region

Discover four growth opportunities for membrane companies in the largely under-developed Southeast Asian region

Thought leader insights:

"Investing in frontier markets such as Vietnam and the Philippines will be a high-risk high-reward proposition that is best approached in partnership with regional entities that are keyed in on the market. As the industrial segment is expected to be a key growth driver, market participants should invest in developing core capabilities, as well as expertise in client segments that best fit their product offerings and services," notes Melvin Leong, Associate Director of Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan.

