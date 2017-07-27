

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 2-year high of 0.8066 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 1-1/2-year high of 89.42 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8004 and 89.01, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to a 1-week high of 1.4566 and a 6-day high of 1.0021 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4656 and 0.9964, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0681 against the NZ dollar, from an early 3-day low of 1.0622.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.81 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen, 1.43 against the euro, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



