EQS Group-News: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate Zug Estates Holding AG: Building permission for university campus legally binding 2017-07-27 / 06:55 Permission for the construction of the university campus at the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz is legally binding. No complaints were received within the 20-day deadline to the permission granted by the Risch municipal council. Construction on the Suurstoffi campus for the University of Lucerne can thus commence. Completion is scheduled for summer 2019. The development plan for Suurstoffi West was accepted on November 29, 2016 by the Risch Municipal Assembly and approved on March 28, 2017 by the Cantonal Government of Canton Zug. The Suurstoffi site, next to Rotkreuz station, will thus be home to a sustainable mixed-use district with space for around 1,500 inhabitants, around 2,000 students and over 2,500 jobs. *Key dates:* Sept. 1, 2017 | Publication of results for the first half of 2017 Sept. 7, 2017 | Sustainability forum and Sustainability Report March 9, 2018 | Publication of Annual Report 2017 April 10, 2018 | Annual general meeting of shareholders *For further information, please contact:* Tobias Achermann, CEO, tobias.achermann@zugestates.ch, T +41 (0)41 729 10 10 *About Zug Estates:* The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on centrally located sites suitable for a wide range of uses and with potential for sustainable development. A large part of the real estate portfolio is located at two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz and is broadly diversified by type of use. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden, augmented by a range of restaurant outlets. As at December 31, 2016, the total portfolio value was CHF 1.3 million. Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212). Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SAXXCEHVIF [1] Document title: Press release End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Zug Estates Holding AG Industriestrasse 12 6300 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41 41 729 10 10 E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch Internet: www.zugestates.ch ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118 Valor: A1J0M6 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group News Service 595827 2017-07-27 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1b728ee13d699739f3506f448243977f&application_id=595827&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

