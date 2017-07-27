April June 2017

Consolidated revenue for the period was SEK 275.9 M (104.5), an increase of 164 per cent compared to 2016.

EBIT for the period was SEK 32.1 M (8.7), an increase of 268 per cent compared to 2016.

Net result for the period was SEK 29.0 M (7.8).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 3.30 (0.89).

Cash flow before financing activities during the period was SEK 7.0 M (-4.5). Dividend impacted cash flow with -6.6 (0.0) MSEK and cash flow amounted to 0.4 (-4,5) MSEK.

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 7.4 million, an increase of 120 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 273 thousand, an increase of 140 per cent. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 38.1, an increase of 12 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.7 million and increased by 116 per cent compared to the same period in 2016.

Revenue from free-to-play games grew by 182 per cent compared to the same period in 2016 and accounted for 98 per cent (92) of the total revenue.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) is a developer and publisher of high quality free-to-play mobile games for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows-powered devices. G5 develops and publishes games that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of experienced and novice players. G5's portfolio includes a number of popular games like Mahjong Journey®, Survivors: the Quest®, Hidden City®, Twin Moons Society®, Supermarket Mania® and The Secret Society®. G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014.

