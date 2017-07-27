Fastned Grows Revenues With 119%

AMSTERDAM, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Company behind European fast-charging network publishes half year results

In a Year on Year (YoY) comparison with the first half year of 2016, Fastned's volume, revenues, and number of active customers have all shown strong growth in the first six months of 2017:

Volume: 398,653 kWh (+125%)

Revenues: €186,829 (+119%)

Number of active customers: 3,967 (+64%)

Highlights:

Fastned growth significantly outpaced the market (47.8% more full EVs in the Netherlands in H1 2017 vs. H1 2016)

in H1 2017 vs. H1 2016) Fastned became a founding member of the "Open Fast Charging Alliance"

In March the first two fast charging stations of Fastned in The Netherlands passed the operational break-even point

passed the operational break-even point Six new stations were built, bringing the total number of stations in the Netherlands to 63

to 63 The first 14 locations were acquired in Germany

Fastned signed a framework agreement with Transport for London to realise rapid charging stations in the Greater London Area

to realise rapid charging stations in the A partnership was signed with Van der Valk to develop charging stations in the Netherlands and in Belgium

to develop charging stations in and in In June Fastned raised 7.7 million euro via a public issue of bonds

via a public issue of bonds In June Fastned raised 1 million euro of additional capital through the issue of certificates of shares to investment fund Ballotta B.V.

of additional capital through the issue of certificates of shares to investment fund Ballotta B.V. Investor Breesaap converted its entire loan of 10.3 million euro into certificates of shares at a price of 10 euro per certificate

into certificates of shares at a price of per certificate Investor Flowfund extended its convertible loan of 2.5 million euro by two years to the end of 2020

Comment:

Michiel Langezaal, CEO of Fastned:

"We look back at a first half year with continuing growth of revenues, kWhs delivered, and number of customers. Deliveries of new EVs in the Netherlands for the first part of the year were somewhat lower than expected but still amounted to 48% growth compared to H1 2016. There are now waiting lists for EVs such as the Opel Ampera-e and the Hyundai Ioniq EV.

We expect a strong take-off of EVs once the "second generation EVs" with longer range becomes readily available in Europe. European deliveries of these cars, such as the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf II are announced for the beginning of 2018. Based on these developments and anticipated demand for fast charging services we invested a lot of time and resources during the first half year on our expansion to London, Germany, and Belgium. We believe that developing a portfolio of high quality locations across Europe will prove to be a very valuable asset once the EV revolution really takes off."

The need for fast charging infrastructure was recently confirmed in an ING report, "Breakthrough of Electric Vehicle Threats European Car Industry", which points out that access to fast charging infrastructure is an important prerequisite for BEV adoption and that the charging speed is essential."

Download the Fastned H1 2017 results and graphs here.

Background information Fastned:

Fastned is building a European network of fast-charging stations where all electric cars can charge. The stations are located at high traffic locations along the highway and in cities, where electric cars can charge in 20 minutes. This will provide freedom for electric cars to drive everywhere throughout Europe. As of today, Fastned has 63 stations operational in The Netherlands and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is preparing the construction of fast charging stations in Germany, The United Kingdom and Belgium. Fastned is listed on the Nxchange stock exchange.

Fastned is rolling out its network of fast charging stations in response to the rapidly increasing numbers of EV's in Europe. Car manufacturers such as Tesla, Audi, Volvo, Aston Martin, BMW, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Ford, General Motors, Renault and other car manufacturers are investing billions of Euro's in the development of, and production capacity for EV's. More and more EV's are hitting our roads which drives the need for charging infrastructure. Fastned is responding to this development by building the service stations of the future. Co-founder and CEO Michiel Langezaal: "We are the Shell of the future, only our energy comes from the sun and the wind. For more information go to http://www.fastnedcharging.com.

