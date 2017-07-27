

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche Holdings (RHHBY) reported Thursday that its first-half net income on IFRS basis increased 2 percent to 5.58 billion Swiss francs from last year's 5.47 billion Swiss francs.



Core earnings per share grew 6 percent to 8.23 francs from 7.74 francs a year ago. Core operating profit rose 3 percent year-over-year to 10.14 billion francs.



Group sales increased 5 percent to 26.34 billion francs from 25.02 billion francs a year ago. Group sales grew 5 percent at constant exchange rates.



Both Pharmaceuticals Division and Diagnostics Division sales rose 5 percent each. The increase in Pharmaceuticals Division sales were driven mainly by Tecentriq, Ocrevus and Perjeta, while Diagnostics division sales rose primarily due to immunodiagnostics.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Roche now expects sales to grow mid-single digit, at constant exchange rates. Earlier, the company projected sales to grow low- to mid-single digit, at constant exchange rates.



The company continues to expect core earnings per share to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche also expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



