Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, announces that it has closed the acquisition of GATC Biotech AG ("GATC") (see press release published on June 2nd). This transaction comprises the acquisition of 62.63% of the shares owned by GATC in LifeCodexx AG ("LifeCodexx"), one of Europe's specialists in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

As Europe's first NIPT provider, LifeCodexx, headquartered in Constance, Germany, has been developing innovative and clinically validated non-invasive diagnostic tests based on the newest molecular analytical methods since 2010. With the PrenaTest®, Europe's first non-invasive prenatal test for the determination of the most common chromosomal disorders in unborn children, launched in 2012, LifeCodexx has been changing prenatal diagnostics considerably. PrenaTest® is currently available in around 50 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Moreover, LifeCodexx successfully transferred its NIPT technology based on next generation sequencing to several partners in Germany and Switzerland, and continues to promote technology transfers to partners in other countries. Following a positive CE marking, LifeCodexx is currently in the middle of rolling-out its new, low cost qPCR-based solution for trisomy 21 analysis. The company generated revenues of about EUR 7m in 2016.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "Together with GATC, the acquisition of LifeCodexx will complement Eurofins technological portfolio in genomic services with unique low cost qPCR-based NIPT capabilities. We look forward to further developing Eurofins leading offer in non-invasive prenatal testing, and providing LifeCodexx access to the complete competencies of the Eurofins Group and its global distribution network. After the recent acquisition of Genoma Laboratory Group, this acquisition should further reinforce Eurofins' footprint in NIPT testing, and strengthen the Group's technology portfolio in this field."

