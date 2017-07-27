

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net income for the second-quarter declined 34% to 895 million euros from the prior year's 1.36 billion euros, due to higher income taxes, partially compensated by positive foreign exchange effects. Earnings per share dropped to 1.16 euros from 1.76 euros in the prior year. The company maintained its guidance for the full year.



EBIT Adjusted for the second-quarter decreased by 27 percent, mainly driven by a decrease in Commercial Aircraft reflecting unfavourable delivery and phasing impact, transition pricing and ramp-up costs, partly mitigated by an R&D tailwind.



Quarterly revenues decreased by five percent to 15.72 billion euros from last year's 16.57 billion euros due to the delivery pattern in Commercial Aircraft and the perimeter changes at Defence and Space.



As the basis for its 2017 guidance, Airbus expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



Airbus' 2017 earnings and Free Cash Flow guidance is based on a constant perimeter.



Airbus expects to deliver more than 700 commercial aircraft which depends on engine manufacturers meeting commitments.



Before M&A, Airbus expects mid-single-digit percentage growth in EBIT Adjusted and EPS Adjusted compared to 2016. Free Cash Flow is expected to be similar to 2016 before M&A and Customer Financing.



The perimeter change in Defence and Space is expected to reduce EBIT Adjusted and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing by around EUR 150 million and EPS Adjusted by around 14 cents.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX