

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to equity holders of the parent was 423 million euros, narrower than last year's 667 million euros. Loss per share was 0.07 euro, compared to loss of 0.12 euro a year ago.



The improved results primarily reflected lower operating loss, partially offset by higher taxes and a net negative fluctuation in financial income and expenses.



Adjusted attributable profit was 449 million euros or 0.08 euro per share, compared to 194 million euros or 0.03 euro per share last year.



Nokia net sales increased 1% to 5.62 billion euros from last year's 5.58 billion euros. Adjusted net sales edged down 1 percent to 5.63 billion euros from 5.67 billion euros a year ago.



On a constant currency basis, Nokia net sales would have been approximately flat year-on-year.



In the quarter, Nokia's Networks business recorded 5% year-on-year net sales decrease, primarily due to Ultra Broadband Networks.



Nokia Technologies' sales, however, climbed 90%, primarily due to a new license agreement in second quarter and a license agreement that was expanded in third quarter last year.



President and CEO Rajeev Suri said, '... I believe Nokia's disciplined operating model puts us in a strong position to succeed in conditions of all kinds and continue to deliver solid shareholder value. In addition, we are seeing catalysts in the United States, China and Japan that point to an acceleration of 5G and the commencement of meaningful roll-outs in 2019. In summary, a good second quarter, some challenges ahead this year, but also reasons to be optimistic about Nokia's ability to deliver.'



