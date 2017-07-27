

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) Thursday reported that its second-quarter normalized profit attributable to equity holders rose to $1.872 billion from $1.727 billion, but normalized earnings per share slid to $0.95 from $1.06 last year, with higher profits more than offset by a negative impact of mark-to-market adjustments linked to the hedging of company's share-based programs and the increased number of outstanding shares.



However, profit attributable to equity holders surged to $1.502 billion from last year's $152 million, and earnings per share jumped to $0.76 frm $0.09 last year.



Normalized EBITDA grew by 11.8 percent to $5.354 billion, as a result of healthy top-line growth, helped by strong synergy capture. EBITDA margins expanded by 238 bps to 37.7 percent.



Revenue for the second quarter grew by 5.0 percent to $14.182 billion, with revenue per hl growth of 3.2 percent. On a constant geographic basis, revenue per hl grew by 3.6 percent, driven by revenue management initiatives as well as continued premiumization.



