

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than 2-year highs of 0.7558 against the U.S. dollar and 83.82 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7521 and 82.59, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 1.5556 from yesterday's closing value of 1.5604.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.76 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.53 against the euro.



