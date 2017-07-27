

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal (MT) reported that its first-half net income attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to $2.32 billion or $2.27 per share from $696 million or $0.88, prior year. Operating income was $3.0 billion as compared to $2.1 billion, prior year.



First-half sales increased to $33.33 billion from $28.14 billion, prior year. Sales rose 18.4% primarily due to higher average steel selling prices, and higher seaborne iron ore reference prices. On a comparable basis, total steel shipments declined 1.2%.



Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal CEO, said: 'We have materially improved our financial performance in the first half of 2017, and continue to make important progress on our Action 2020 plan. The recently announced acquisition of Ilva represents a unique opportunity to create value for our shareholders. Looking ahead demand remains strong in our core markets supporting robust order books and healthy levels of steel spreads.'



Second-quarter net income was $1.32 billion, or $1.29 earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.11 billion, or $1.13 earnings per share, a year ago. Sales were 17% higher as compared to prior year. On a comparable basis, total steel shipments were 2.0% lower as compared to prior year.



