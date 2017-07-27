All-new Civic series





TOKYO, July 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales in Japan of the all-new Civic series on Friday, September 29, 2017, including three model types, Civic Hatchback, Civic Sedan and Civic Type R.The all-new Civic series was developed to fulfill Honda's desire to provide its customers with the top-class "joy of driving" among all C-segment models in the world. With a newly-developed platform at its core, the all-new Civic features an advanced, low and wide form, created to achieve functional beauty, as well as a direct-injected VTEC Turbo engine which realizes both powerful and smooth acceleration and excellent environmental performance at the same time. The all-new Civic series consists of three model types - the Civic Sedan, offering a sophisticated and high-quality driving experience; the Civic Hatchback, highlighting sportiness; and the Civic Type R, the ultimate front-wheel drive sports model.Moreover, Honda also announced plans to kick-off a corporate advertising campaign in Japan featuring the all-new Civic, titled "Go, Vantage Point." to begin on Sunday, July 30, 2017.(All-new Civic series)Striving to provide top-class "joy of driving" among all C-segment models, Honda developed a new platform which enables the vehicle to achieve high-level dynamic performance for various driving situations including sporty driving at a racing circuit. Based on this newly-developed platform which realizes the ultimate dynamic performance intended for the Type R, three types were developed simultaneously, and the overall potential of the all-new Civic series was enhanced dramatically through the unique characteristics of each type.The all-new Civic Type R achieves a significant improvement in sports performance as it was developed not as a tuned-up version of the base model but by envisioning and pursuing the ideals of Civic Type R from scratch starting from an early stage of development. Moreover, user-friendliness in the city, spaciousness and occupant comfort are also further improved for Type R. In addition to featuring excellence in spaciousness and ease-of-use, the Hatchback and Sedan realize sportier dynamic performance, benefitting from the quality of driving achieved by Type R.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaCivic72712.jpgAll-new Civic series- Sales plan (in Japan, monthly, series total): 2,000 units- Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (in Japan):http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaCivicTable72712.jpgBody colors(Civic Hatchback) (5 colors)- White Orchid Pearl(1)- Luna Silver Metallic- Crystal Black Pearl- Flame Red- Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic(Civic Sedan) (5 colors)- White Orchid Pearl(1)- Luna Silver Metallic- Crystal Black Pearl- Premium Crystal Red Metallic(2)- Cosmic Blue Metallic(Civic Type R) (4 colors)- Championship White- Crystal Black Pearl- Flame Red- Brilliant Sporty Blue MetallicInterior colors(Civic Hatchback/Civic Sedan) (1 color)- Black(3)(Civic Type R) (1 color)- Red/Black (Exclusive Type R color)(Key features of the all-new Civic Hatchback/Civic Sedan)- Design: Low and wide design created in the pursuit of functional beauty and enhanced dynamic drivingFeaturing a form created to achieve functional beauty based on the low and wide design, styling was achieved that enhances the beauty of the vehicle in motion while also enhancing dynamic performance. The all-new Civic Sedan features an advanced-looking and high-quality form with a coupe-like flowing roofline and rigid-looking and sculpted side panels. While sharing the basic framework with the Sedan, the all-new Civic Hatchback highlights enhanced sportiness by featuring a dynamic and sporty design as viewed from behind.Driving experience: Striving to realize the "joy of driving," both agile driving and high stability during high-speed driving were achieved at a high level- Excellent aerodynamic characteristics were realized with the high-rigidity, lightweight, low-center-of-gravity and low-inertia body based on a newly-developed platform, which contributes to the stability during high-speed driving and increases the quietness.- Linear and powerful acceleration feel with no turbo lag feeling was realized through the combination of a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine, which is tuned exclusively for the all-new Civic and realizes linear acceleration from low to high engine speed, and the CVT which improves acceleration performance.- As for the chassis, both agile handling and stability during high-speed driving were realized at a high level through the adoption of a Macpherson strut front suspension, multi-link rear suspension, dual-pinion variable-ratio electric power steering (EPS), etc.- In addition to the adoption of the center-mounted exhaust outlet which increases the exhaust flow, based on the recommended use of premium gasoline, engine output and torque of the all-new Civic Hatchback are set higher than for the Sedan type. In addition to a CVT, a 6-speed manual transmission is available for a sportier driving experience.Comfort: Spacious cabin, class-leading cargo capacity and the world's first side-mounted tonneau coverWhile achieving a spacious cabin that is top-class in the C-segment, a large-capacity cargo space with a large opening also was realized to offer outstanding user friendliness. Moreover, the Hatchback type is equipped with the world's first(4) side-mounted tonneau cover which the customer can position as desired on either side of the cargo area.Featuring Honda Sensing as standard equipmentThe all-new Civic series features the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment(5). Honda Sensing combines the use of millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera at the front of the vehicle to help improve the driver's situational awareness, assist in maintaining a desired path or interval from the car ahead and, in certain circumstances, intervene to help avoid a collision or mitigate its severity.(Key features of the all-new Civic Type R)The pursuit of the ultimate FF sports model- From the beginning of the development, the platform was newly developed while envisioning the Type R. Compared to the previous version of Civic Type R, driving stability was further improved through various measures including the improvement of torsional stiffness (by approximately 38%(6)), reduction of body weight (by approximately 16 kg(6)), lowering of the center of gravity and expansion of wheelbase and track.- As for the chassis, a multi-link rear suspension was newly-adopted to realize overwhelming stability. Moreover, dynamic performance was improved significantly through the advanced control technologies such as a further advanced dual-axis strut front suspension and adaptive damper system.- In April 2017, the all-new Civic Type R set the all-time record(7) lap time of 7 minutes 43.80 seconds*8 for front-wheel drive cars at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, which is approximately 7 seconds faster than the previous version of Type R, demonstrating outstanding dynamic performance.Excellent acceleration performance achieved by the advanced powertrain- The all-new Civic Type R is equipped with a dedicated 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine (maximum output of 235kW [320PS] and maximum torque of 400N.m [40.8kgf.m]) which is further advanced compared to the engine for the previous version of Type R. The advancement of engine control technologies enabled high-torque and highly responsive start-up in low-speed ranges and high-output in full-throttle ranges.- Acceleration performance was further improved through lower gear ratios of the 6-speed manual transmission and adoption of a lightweight single mass flywheel.Adoption of rev-matching systemFor the first time for a Honda vehicle, the all-new Civic Type R adopts a rev-matching system that automatically adjusts engine speed in accordance with downshifts, which eliminates the need to operate the accelerator during deceleration and enables the driver to focus more on steering and braking. The rev-matching system can be turned off depending on the preference of the driver.Three driving modes the driver can select based on the driving situation and feeling- In addition to circuit driving performance, ground touring performance on regular roads was significantly advanced. As for driving modes, in addition to "SPORT" mode which achieves the best balance and the "+R" mode which pursues dynamic performance, a "COMFORT" mode which provides comfort in daily use, was added to express a new value of Civic Type R. Based on the driver's input for each mode, the settings for control devices, such as damper, steering and throttle, change instantaneously and the vehicle demonstrates high performance suitable for each respective driving situation ranging from a racing circuit to city driving.(1) 37,800 yen (35,000 yen excluding 8% consumption tax) extra charge for While Orchid Pearl(2) 59,400 yen (55,000 yen excluding 8% consumption tax) extra charge for Premium Crystal Red Metallic(3) Leather interior is available as a factory option for CVT-equipped types.(4) Honda internal research as of July 2017.(5) An option without Honda Sensing is available for CVT-equipped types.(6) Honda internal measurement.(7) Honda internal research as of April 2017.(8) Honda internal measurement using European version of all-new Civic Type R.(9) All-new Type R shaved 6.83 seconds off the lap time of previous version of Civic Type R, 7 minutes 50.63 seconds (Honda internal measurement).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267/NYSE:HMC/LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.