

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss nutrition, health and wellness giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent climbed 19 percent to 4.89 billion Swiss francs from last year's 4.10 billion francs.



Earnings per share also increased 19 percent to 1.58 francs. Underlying earnings per share increased 2.1 percent to 1.68 francs.



Total reported sales were 43.02 billion francs, down 0.3 percent from 43.16 billion francs last year. The declined reflected the impact of net divestments of 2.3 percent, largely related to the creation of the Froneri joint venture, and foreign exchange of 0.3 percent.



Organic growth was below expectations at 2.3 percent, with 1.4 percent real internal growth and 0.9 percent pricing.



Overall, developed markets delivered soft organic growth of 0.8 percent. In emerging markets, organic growth decelerated by 100 basis points to 4.4 percent.



Due to increased restructuring activity, the trading operating profit margin decreased 30 basis points to 15 percent. In the first half, underlying trading operating profit margin was stable at 15.8 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said it confirm guidance with organic growth likely to be in the lower half of the 2 percent-4 percent range. The trading operating profit margin in constant currency is expected to be stable as the company is increasing restructuring costs considerably in order to drive future profitability. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.



The company's 2020 mid-range expectations for organic growth remain unchanged.



