

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Arcelor Mittal (MT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.32 billion, or $1.29 per share. This was up from $1.11 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $17.24 billion. This was up from $14.74 billion last year.



Arcelor Mittal earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $1.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.2% -Revenue (Q2): $17.24 Bln vs. $14.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.0%



