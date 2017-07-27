

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-1/2-year low of 1.1777 against the euro and a 10-month low of 1.3157 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1733 and 1.3118, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to a 3-day low of 110.78 and a 2-day low of 0.9490 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.17 and 0.9507, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.2414 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2446.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.19 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 109.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the franc and 1.23 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX