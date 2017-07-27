

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported that its net income for the second-quarter 2017 significantly increased to 466 million euros from last year's 20 million euros in the prior year period.



Provisions for credit losses were 79 million euros, a 70% decline versus the second quarter of 2016, primarily driven by broad-based improved performance in the Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB).



Reductions in the Private & Commercial Bank (PCB) were driven by a release in Postbank Group net revenues in the second quarter of 2017 decreased 10% to 6.6 billion euros versus the prior year.



Noninterest expenses in the second quarter of 2017 decreased 15% versus the prior year to 5.7 billion euros reflecting lower restructuring and impairment costs, the effects from disposals and the closure of the Non-Core Operations Unit (NCOU), lower litigation costs and cost-management efforts.



Adjusted costs declined by 6% versus the prior year period to 5.6 billion euros, driven mainly by ongoing cost management efforts, the closure of NCOU , disposals in 2016, lower IT costs and lower professional fees.



Group net revenues in the second-quarter of 2017 decreased 10% to 6.6 billion euros from the the prior year.



