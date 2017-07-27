

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini Group (CAPP, CGEMY.PK), a consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm, Thursday reported that its first-half net profit, Group share, rose 3 percent to 375 million euros from 366 million euros, and basic earnings per share grew by 4 percent to 2.23 cents from 2.15 cents last year.



Normalized earnings per share was 2.81 cents, reflecting a 12 percent increase on last year's 2.52 cents, adjusted for the one-off tax income.



For the half year, the Group's revenues reached 6.412 billion euros, up 2.5 percent from last year and 3.0 percent at constant exchange rates. Organic growth, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope, was 2.7 percent.



Digital & Cloud revenues grew 23 percent at constant exchange rates and account for 35 percent of half year revenues.



Looking ahead, for 2017, the Group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0 percent, an operating margin of 11.7 percent to 11.9 percent.



