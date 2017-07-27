sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

81,33 Euro		+0,33
+0,41 %
WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,60
81,00
08:59
80,30
80,60
09:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASF SE81,33+0,41 %