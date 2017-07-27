

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income grew 37 percent to 1.50 billion euros from 1.09 billion euros in the year-ago period.



Earnings per share rose to 1.63 euros from 1.19 euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to 1.78 euros, compared to the prior year's 1.30 euros.



Income from operations or EBIT before special items rose 32 percent to 2.3 billion euros.



EBITDA for the quarter rose 16 percent from the year-ago period to 3.23 billion euros.



Sales increased 12 percent from last year to 16.26 billion euros, reflecting higher prices and volumes.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, BASF said it now takes a somewhat more positive overall view of the underlying conditions for the year, due to the positive macroeconomic development in the first half of the year.



Dr. Kurt Bock, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF said, 'We continue to expect a considerable increase in sales for the full year - by at least 6%. Given the considerable earnings increase in the first six months of the year, we now expect a considerable increase in EBIT before special items of at least 11% for 2017.'



Earlier, the company had said it wants to achieve slightly higher EBIT before special items compared with 2016, with 'slight' meaning a change of 1 to 10 percent.



