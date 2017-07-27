TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX VENTURE: EOG) (AIM: ECO)

Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2017

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in highly prospective regions in South America and Africa, is pleased to announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Operational Highlights:



Extension of the Cooper, Sharon and Guy Licenses into the first renewal period, until March 2018 - the second renewal phase under the petroleum agreement for each license is until March 2020







Sale of the Company's Ghana subsidiary in order to significantly reduce potential financial liabilities





Strengthened the Board following the appointment of Mr. Derek Linfield as Non-Executive Director and Mr. Gadi Levin as Chief Financial Officer

Financial Highlights:

Successful admission to AIM in February 2017, following an oversubscribed placing and financing of £ 5.09 million (c.C$8.4m)





Healthy balance sheet end of the period with over C$6m in cash





Continued reduction in general and administration costs, compensation costs, and professional fees

- General and administrative expenses down 22% to C$385,568 (2016: C$497,009)

- Compensation down 25% to C$483,458 (2016: C$642,035)

- Professional fees down 12% to C$286,717 (2016: C$325,338)

- Travel expenses down 26% to C$132,348 (2016: 178,802)

- Occupancy and office expenses down 72% to C$82,332 (2016: 295,438)

- Operating costs up 5% to C$2,169,940 (2016: C$2,508,497)

