The results presented demonstrate the capacity of molecular combing to characterize rearrangements formed as a result of CRISPR/Cas9-induced breaks and improve biosafety assessment of gene editing.

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for early cancer detection, genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research, today announced that the result of its collaboration with one of the leading genome editing companies has been presented during an oral presentation* at the 3rd Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Meeting (CSHL) on Genome Engineering, held from July 21 to 23, 2017 in Cold Spring Harbor (NY).

In this collaboration, molecular combing was used to characterize the type and the frequency of DNA rearrangements formed as a result of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing on two disease loci. The results obtained with molecular combing complemented those provided by other approaches and contributed to a more comprehensive safety evaluation of the editing protocols.

Dr Lucia Cinque, Director of Product Innovation at Genomic Vision and co-author of the presentation, says: "The results of this study further reinforce our belief in the value of molecular combing for the development of safe genome editing applications. This is particularly important for therapeutic use, where quantification of rearrangements coupled with a thorough characterization of the ensuing cellular response is critical. This fruitful collaboration has not only shown the potential of molecular combing to leading experts in the field; it has also enabled Genomic Vision to promptly initiate key product improvements in order to facilitate a more wide-spread adoption of its technology as one of the essential tools for the quality and safety control of advanced genome editors."

Presentation Title: "Characterization of genomic rearrangements in response to CRISPR/Cas9-induced double strand breaks"(https://meetings.cshl.edu/abstracts.aspx?meet=CRISPR&year=17

