Sysmex Corporation ("Sysmex") and bioMérieux S.A. ("bioMérieux") (Paris:BIM) announce they have agreed to transfer all of Sysmex' holdings in Sysmex bioMérieux Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) to bioMérieux thereby dissolving the joint venture created by and between the two companies in 2008 with the goal of bringing together bioMérieux's innovative business and Sysmex' expertise of the Japanese market.

1. Agreement on the Matter

In discussions between Sysmex and bioMérieux, an agreement was reached by which Sysmex will transfer all of its holdings in Sysmex bioMérieux (34% of shares) to bioMérieux. As a consequence of the dissolution, the distribution agreement relating to the distribution of bioMérieux products in Japan between Sysmex and Sysmex bioMérieux will also terminate as of October 31, 2017. Sysmex will continue to provide customer service in Japan for bioMérieux products until March 31, 2018. Subsequently, bioMérieux will build its commercial structure in Japan for the long term to take over the activities previously led by Sysmex.

2. Overview of the Joint Venture

(1) Name: Sysmex bioMérieux Co., Ltd.

(2) Location: 1-2-2 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

(3) Representative: Kentaro Yoshida

(4) Business: Manufacture and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and medical

instruments related to microbes, genes and immunochemistry

(5) Capital: 480 million JPY

(6) Ownership: bioMérieux S.A. 66.0%

Sysmex Corporation 34.0%

(7) Established: October 4, 1988

3. Share Transfer Date October 31, 2017 (scheduled)

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation is a world leader in clinical laboratory systemization and solutions, including laboratory diagnostics, laboratory automation and clinical information systems. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Sysmex focuses on technological leadership in diagnostic science and information tools that make a difference in the health of people worldwide.

The company is also exploring emerging opportunities in the life science field. Its R&D efforts focus on the development of high-value-added testing and diagnostic technologies that are innovative, original and optimize individual health. Sysmex also seeks to leverage its state-of-the-art technologies for cell, gene and protein analysis.

The company, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, has subsidiaries in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China and Asia Pacific and employs about 8,000 employees worldwide. Sysmex Corporation is listed in the top tier of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information about Sysmex Corporation and its affiliate companies, please visit http://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/.

About bioMérieux

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for more than 50 years, bioMérieux is present in more than 150 countries through 42 subsidiaries and a large network of distributors. In 2016, revenues reached €2,103 million, with more than 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (reagents, instruments, software) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris market (Symbol: BIM ISIN: FR0010096479).

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com

Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com

Contacts:

Sysmex

Investor Relations Corporate Communications

Johji Hayashi, +81 (0)78 265 0508

info@sysmex.co.jp

or

bioMérieux

Investor Relations

Sylvain Morgeau, 33 (0)4 78 87 22 37

investor.relations@biomerieux.com

or

Media Relations

Aurore Sergeant, 33 4 78 87 20 53

media@biomerieux.com

or

Laurence Heilbronn, 33 1 53 70 74 64

lheilbronn@image7.fr

or

Claire Doligez, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 48

cdoligez@image7.fr