GCL-SI Signs Cooperation Agreement with IBC SOLAR

SUZHOU, China, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd. (GCL-SI), (Shenzhen: 002506), a subsidiary of world-leading energy group GCL, is entering a business partnership with IBC SOLAR in Germany, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) systems and energy storage. This marks a further step that GCL-SI is exploring the European markets by providing the local markets with its solar modules.

Per agreement, GCL-SI will deliver 60 megawatt polycrystalline solar modules to the system house from Upper Franconia before the end of the year. The first batch of solar modules will arrive in September. The modules delivered to the European markets will be produced at its factory in Vietnam.

IBC SOLAR is a leading global provider of photovoltaic and energy storage solutions and services. As a project developer and general contractor, IBC SOLAR implements and markets major solar projects worldwide. It has currently implemented photovoltaic systems with an output of over 3 gigawatts globally and guarantees the highest quality of all its projects.

The partnership implies further recognition from IBC SOLAR of GCL-SI's production quality. "IBC SOLAR has always put great importance on quality products. That's why we are pleased to have found a new partner in the module sector in GCL that meets our high standards," says Sebastian Geier, Director Product Management and Development at IBC SOLAR.

Philipp Matter, President Europe and Managing Director of GCL Systems Integration Technology GmbH in Munich adds: "The reliability and quality of our modules is of paramount importance to us. We are proud to supply our products to one of the leading system houses and in doing so to continue to promote the turnaround in energy policy. We hope to build a greener future for the European society with our products and other initiatives."

In the morning of July 27th in Vietnam, GCL-SI just held a ceremony to kick off its module production in Vietnam. This marks that GCL-SI already has the capability to meet the further demands of the European and U.S. markets and regularly provides its high-quality solar products.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (002506 Shenzhen Stock) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world leading solar energy company.