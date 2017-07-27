ClipperData Responds To Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih's Statement On Finding "Credible Export Data" To Backstop New OPEC Export Claims

ClipperData offers its Global Crude Weekly Report to serious oil market participants wanting granular global cargo data and intelligence

NEW YORK, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperData LLC, the global leader in real-time tracking of crude oil and petroleum product flows, today announced a no-cost trial of its Global Crude Oil Report to help serious market participants assess crude oil supplies at what could turn out to be a turning point for the oil market.

At the St. Petersburg meeting of oil producers, Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih's said: "Exports have now become the key metric for financial markets, and we need to find a way to reconcile credible export data with production data in our monitoring."

"We have been almost alone in pointing to credible export data as the key metric all year, so we are happy to see the Saudi oil minister agrees," says Matt Smith, Head of Research for ClipperData. "Our cargo tracking data is both comprehensive and accurate. If you get this wrong by relying on the wrong source, it's a big problem for traders - and the market."

For those who wish to stay abreast of OPEC and other global crude oil flows and market-moving trends, ClipperData is offering a no-cost trial of its flagship Global Crude Weekly Report. This report details current and projected cargo flows - including Middle East exports to the U.S. - along with a host of trends, from OPEC to Venezuela to China.

For those participating in the Global Crude Weekly Report trial, ClipperData will make their senior analysts available to discuss current market trends and likely future U.S. imports, based on the "credible export data" Minister Falih is calling for.

Click here to request your no-cost three-week subscription to ClipperData's Global Crude Weekly Report.

ABOUT CLIPPERDATA

ClipperData, headquartered in New York City, holds exclusive partnerships with the U.S. Customs & Border Patrol and Inchcape Shipping Services, the world's largest port agent. ClipperData offers the industry's most comprehensive database of waterborne - oceangoing, inland barge, ship-to-ship and floating storage - flows of all crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. ClipperData delivers unrivalled real-time transparency: by ship, grade, API gravity, volume, load/discharge port and dock, along with consignee information. www.clipperdata.com

PRESS INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Francoeur, Chief Marketing Officer

617 852 8868 • david.francoeur@clipperdata.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511220/ClipperData_Logo.jpg