Netalogue Technologies Plc - Final Results

NETALOGUE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 MARCH 2017

The information contained in this announcement is extracted from the audited

financial statements of the Company.

Chairman's Statement for the year ended 31 March 2017

Dear Shareholder,

A year of two completely different trading periods for Netalogue. Trading conditions in the first half of FY17 were challenging principally due to exceptional economic uncertainty in Netalogue's target market due to the UK voting to leave the EU. By contrast, in the second half of FY17 we witnessed one of the strongest selling periods in the company's history during which we made up the ground lost in the first half of the year and added significant 'new names' to the Netalogue order book.

Overall, we exited the year with revenues almost flat year on year, a small net loss and a strengthened cash position.

Financially the company is very stable with a strong cash position, no debt andvaluable Intellectual Property that delivers profitable growth.

Key Highlights

Revenue £1,043,300 (2016: £1,117,000)

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation £20,000(2016: £119,000)

Net assets of £701,000 with a strong cash balance and no borrowing(2016: £738,000)

Results commentary

One of the significant challenges for Netalogue is getting the opportunity to meet prospects to explain the virtues of our e-commerce platform. We know we have a very strong value proposition when we can get to talk to potential buyers; our product is functionally rich and we have an impressively growing stable of successful and happy clients. The challenge is simply getting attention in a crowded market where "noise" often drowns out more worthwhile propositions.

Despite significant investment in additional marketing activity in the first six months of FY17 this did not overcome the economic uncertainty that delayed many decisions. Sales cycles elongated and the first half year results were not due to losing deals but the consequence of unprecedented uncertainty in the general market resulting in businesses taking a cautious approach to committing to new capital expenditure projects. Many of our target clients who import products and distribute them within the UK are directly affected by the uncertainty caused by Britain exiting the EU, and possibly the single market. The trading position was further hindered by the falling pound against the Euro and US dollar.

The second half year was a different story as the market stabilised. We were able to convert our pipeline into significant wins, all but making up the revenue shortfall from the first half year, and adding 'new name' enterprise accounts to our portfolio. During FY17 Netalogue has been successful in winning notable new clients such as the Conviviality Group Ltd (Matthew Clarke), Hochiki, Enterprise Inns, Pedigree and Marstons.

During FY17 we also started to see the impact of a strategic business review focussed on the company's routes to market, forming new alliances and balancing the resources dedicated to sales and marketing. The board also made the very difficult decision to change the leadership of the company and modify the organisational structure due to the necessity for a more technically led team where a customer centric focus is combined with a strong technology vision and platform roadmap. Andrew Robathan assumed the mantle of Managing Director with Richard Condon moving to a Non-Executive director role where his many years of experience in this sector will continue to benefit the business.

The Outlook

The results of all our 'strategic moves', noted above, will continue to 'play out' through FY18 as we attempt to leverage new relationships, balance our sales and marketing investments and add new skills to our employee base.

In previous commentaries I have noted the significant impact delayed deals can have on organisations whose revenue are not made based on volume of sales but on 'value based' selling. Whilst we always desire to improve our sales volume (of deals) we traditionally have been an organisation of low volume but high value sales. Our desire is to build long term profitable, strategic, relationships with organisations. This is reflected in the revenue peaks and troughs when any single trading period is examined. Our goal is to establish a more balanced pipeline based upon significant contributions from direct, in-direct and partner led selling.

We will continue to strategically assess all areas of the business with a focus on industry-led sales and marketing, continued broadening of our channels to market and deepening our relationship with a small number of key players. Through wider reach and a more diverse spread of prospects the Company can better insulate itself from external economic issues.

The board continues to support an 'innovation led' product development approach with significant investment in platform enhancement and class leading R&D to ensure it complements the increasing number of enterprise users. The product platform is verycompetitive, we feel our pricing is right, and we enjoy a close relationship with an impressive base of customers.

As chairman I will continue to review strategies to ensure they drive customer satisfaction and in turn, operational efficiency and shareholder value.

Dividend

No decision has been made at the date of this announcement to declare a dividend

Nick Barley

Chairman

Netalogue Technologies plc

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2017

2017 2016 £000 £000 Turnover 1,043 1,117 Cost of sales (67) (81) Gross profit 976 1,036 Administrative expenses (984) (966) Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 20 119 Depreciation of tangible assets (8) (9) Amortisation of intangible assets (20) (40) Operating (loss) / profit (8) 70 Exceptional items-board restructuring costs (38) - (Loss) / profit on ordinary activities before taxation (46) 70 Tax on (loss) /profit on ordinary activities 9 14 (Loss) / profit for the financial year (37) 84 (Loss) / profit per ordinary share expressed in pence per share - basic (0.076) 0.172 (Loss) / profit per ordinary share expressed in pence per share - diluted (0.071) 0.162



Total comprehensive (expense) / income for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent company (37) 84 Total comprehensive (expense) / income for the year (37) 84

Consolidated balance sheet at 31 March 2017

2017 2016 £000 £000 Fixed assets Intangible assets 200 133 Tangible assets 23 29 223 162 Current assets Debtors 206 348 Cash at bank and in hand 614 549 820 897 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (336) (313) Net current assets 484 584 Total assets less current liabilities 707 746 Provisions for liabilities (6) (8) Net assets 701 738 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 487 487 Share Premium 210 210 Profit and loss account 4 41 Total equity 701 738

Summary of accounting policies The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated. Basis of preparation These summary financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with FRS 102 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the group and company's accounting policies. The areas involving higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements are disclosed in note 2.

Basis of consolidation

The group consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and all of its subsidiary undertakings.

A subsidiary is an entity controlled by the Group. Control is the power to govern the financial statements and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. Where the Group owns less than 50% of the voting powers of an entity but controls the entity by virtue of an agreement with other investors which give it control of the financial and operating policies of the entity it accounts for that entity as a subsidiary.

Intercompany transactions and balances between group companies are eliminated on consolidation and the accounting policies of subsidiaries are changed when necessary to ensure consistency with group accounting policies.

Going concern

The group meets its day to day working capital requirements through its cash reserves. The current economic conditions continue to create uncertainty over the level of demand for the group's services. The group's forecasts and projections, taking into account of reasonably possible changes in trading performance, show that the group should be able to operate within the level of its current cash reserves. The directors have a reasonable expectation that the company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The group therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in in preparing its financial statements.

Foreign currency

Functional and presentation currency

The group financial statements are presented in pound sterling.

Revenue recognition

Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable and represents the invoiced value of the sale of B2B ecommerce software solutions and support services. Turnover on sales of software products is recognised on the delivery and acceptance of the systems. Turnover on software licences and support is recognised over the period in which the licence or support is available to the customer.

Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

Employee benefits

The group provides a range of benefits to employees, including annual bonus arrangements, paid holiday arrangements and defined contribution pension plans.

Short term benefits Short term benefits, inducing holiday pay and other similar non-monetary benefits, are recognised as an expense in the period in which the service is received.

Taxation

Taxation expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax recognised in the reporting period. Tax is recognised in the profit and loss account, except to the extent that it relates to items recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in the equity.

Current or deferred taxation assets and liabilities are not discounted.

Current tax Current tax is the amount of income tax payable in respect of the taxable profits for the year or prior years. Tax is calculated on the basis of tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the period end. Deferred tax Deferred tax arises from timing differences that are differences between taxable profits and total comprehensive income as stated in the financial statements. These timing differences arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in the periods different from those in which they are recognised in financial statements.

Deferred tax is recognised on all timing differences at the reporting date except for certain exceptions. Unrelieved tax losses and other deferred tax assets are only recognised when it is probable that they will be recovered against the reversal of deferred tax liabilities or other future taxable profits.

Deferred tax is measured using tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the period end and that are expected to apply to the reversal of the timing difference.

Business combinations and goodwill

Business combinations are accounted for by applying the purchase method. Purchased goodwill (representing the excess of the fair value of the consideration given over the fair value of the separable net assets acquired) arising on consolidation in respect of acquisitions is capitalised. Goodwill is amortised on a straight line basis over its estimated useful economic life. The estimated useful economic life is calculated having regard to the period over which the Group expects to derive economic benefits from the assets. The directors consider the estimated useful economic life of the purchased goodwill to be 10 years.

Intangible assets

Intangible assets relates to software development costs. The costs of software development are stated at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. This period is considered to be 3-5 years.

Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

Tangible assets

Tangible assets are stated at cost (or deemed cost) less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Cost includes the original purchase price, costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to its working condition for its intended use.

Computer software Computer software is stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Plant and machinery Plant and machinery are stated at costs less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Depreciation Depreciation on tangible assets is calculated to write off the cost of the assets concerned on a reducing balance basis as follows: Computer software- 25% Plant and machinery- 25% vi) Derecognition Tangible assets are derecognised on disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected. On disposal, the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount is recognised in profit and loss and included in 'Other operating (losses)/gains'.

Leased assets

Operating leased assets Leases that do not transfer all the risks and rewards of ownership are classified as operating leases. Payments under operating leases are charged to the profit and loss account on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand. Bank overdrafts, when applicable, are shown within borrowings in current liabilities.

Financial instruments

The company enters into basic financial instruments transactions that result in the recognition of financial assets and liabilities like trade and other accounts receivable and payable and loans to related parties.

Debt instruments (other than those wholly repayable or receivable within one year), including loans and other accounts receivable and payable, are initially measured at present value of the future cash flows and subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Debt instruments that are payable or receivable within one year, typically trade payables or receivables, are measured, initially and subsequently, at the undiscounted amount of the cash or other consideration, expected to be paid or received. However, if the arrangements of a short-term instrument constitute a financing transaction, like the payment of a trade debt deferred beyond normal business terms or financed at a rate of interest that is not a market rate or in case of an out-right short-term loan not at market rate, the financial asset or liability is measured, initially, at the present value of the future cash flow discounted at a market rate of interest for a similar debt instrument and subsequently at amortised cost.

Financial assets that are measured at cost and amortised cost are assessed at the end of each reporting period for objective evidence of impairment. If objective evidence of impairment is found, an impairment loss is recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

For financial assets measured at amortised cost, the impairment loss is measured as the difference between an asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated cash flows discounted at the asset's original effective interest rate. If a financial asset has a variable interest rate, the discount rate for measuring any impairment loss is the current effective interest rate determined under the contract.

For financial assets measured at cost less impairment, the impairment loss is measured as the difference between an asset's carrying amount and best estimate, which is an approximation of the amount that the company would receive for the asset if it were to be sold at the balance sheet date.

Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the Balance sheet when there is an enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

Share capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new ordinary shares are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds.

Distribution to equity holders

Dividends and other distributions to the Group's shareholders are recognised as a liability in the financial statements in the period in which the dividends and other distributions are approved by the shareholders. These amounts are recognised in the statement of changes in equity.

Related party transactions

The group discloses transactions with related parties which are not wholly owned within the same group. It does not disclose transactions with members of the same group that are wholly owned.

Critical judgements in applying the entity's accounting policies

Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

a) Critical judgements in applying the company's accounting policies

The directors do not consider there to be any critical accounting judgments to the financial statements.

b) Key accounting estimates and assumptions

The group makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definitions, seldom equal the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying value amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are addressed below.